Gambia: Barrow to Grace Janjanbureh's Bicentenary Anniversary

23 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)

His Excellency President Adama Barrow, will officiate the commemoration of the bicentenary anniversary of Janjanbureh, formerly called Georgetown, Administrative Headquarters of the Central River Region from the 23rd to the 26th November, 2023. The commemorations will be under the stewardship of Hon. Hamat N.K Bah, Minister for Tourism and Culture.

Under the theme "Celebrating Homecoming And Our Heritage", the event aims to stimulate cultural revival, build a robust rural tourism package, promote Gambian social cohesion and memorialise Janjanbureh's impressive 200 years historical evolution that witnessed the criss-crossing of several civilizations: African, Islam, Arabic, English, Portuguese and Christianity.

Cabinet Ministers, members of the Diplomatic & Consular Corps and several local and foreign dignitaries will grace this significant milestone of Gambian history.

The National Organizing Committee for Janjanbureh's 200 years anniversary welcomes active community participation across cultures, traditions, histories, nature and academia and will be updating the public accordingly.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

