Gambia: Police Warn Youth Against Mob Justice

Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Muhammed Y. Darboe, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), has warned youth to desist from taking laws into their hands.

He advised youth should instead report a potential crime/criminal to the police.

"If there are any criminal offences of any nature - they should be reported to the police. People should not take the law into their own hands by beating up suspects to near death," he remarked.

Darboe's warning comes in the wake of so many events that had taken place in the country, where citizens would allegedly beat up suspects nearly to death or vandalised Police Stations and other properties.

"It is certainly something we don't encourage. Anyone caught doing so will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Also, we are not saying they should not get involved in fighting crimes, but we prefer for them to hand over suspects to the police than beating them up before giving them to the police," Darboe said.

He further asked the public to report all crime cases to the nearest police station, saying the young people should be the architects of peace and security in the Gambia - and therefore they should not involve in mob attacks or beating suspects.

"If a suspect is apprehended, he or she should immediately be handed over to the police; so, we {police} can probe into the matter. No matter what crime a suspect commits, he or she should not be beaten," he enlightens.

He encouraged the youth to have confidence in the police and the Judiciary (Courts) as well, adding that they are mandated by law to execute such functions. He asked them to safely hand over suspects and allow officers to do the needful to ensure that such people are charged and taken to court for further court actions.

"The locals are our main source of information. So, I would urge them to call the police and remain vigilant. If they suspect crimes, they should always inform the police on a timely basis - so that the police can intervene and make arrests and take other steps," he advised citizens.

Darboe said young people found caught stealing, stabbing and breaking into people's houses will face the law.

"The youth should remain good citizens of this country. They also need to understand that it helps no one to destroy another person's life. The police are here to enforce the law and contribute towards national development by ensuring that we have a crime-free society.