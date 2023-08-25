Nigeria: African Senior Women's Volleyball Championship - Nigeria Finishes Sixth Position

24 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

Nigeria lost to Algeria 1-3 (18-25, 13-25, 25-23, 17-25) in the 5th to 6th classification match at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Yaoundé on Thursday.

The Nigeria women's volleyball team has finished sixth position at the ongoing 2023 African Senior Women's Nations Volleyball Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon.

In the first set, Nigeria posed a greater threat to Algeria taking points from each rally before the Nigerian girls lost concentration, which derailed their lofty ambitions. Algeria capitalised on the lapses of their opponents and took the set 25 to 18 points.

The second set was a walkover for the Algerian team as they came out smoking hot to pummel the Nigerian ladies by 25 to 13 points.

Nigeria showed more determination in the third set taking vital points from the Algerians.

Ijeoma Ukpabi and Kelechi Ndukauba sent down fears the spines of the opponents as they snatched the set by 25 to 23 points, in what looked like a comeback mission.

But it was mission impossible for the ladies in green and white as the Algerian ladies came roaring out In the fourth set, with Jersey number 11 in a fiery form, making a total number of 13 points against Nigeria.

The game eventually went in favour of the Algerians 25 to 17 points, against Nigeria.

It was meant to be a revenge game for the Nigerian side but rather, more humiliation by the Algerians. The team would rue their missed chances but, as the saying goes, they live to fight better another day.

Edited: Babatunde Eludini, Tosin Omoniyi

