Nigeria: Boko Haram Frees 48 Abducted Women in Borno

No fewer than 48 women abducted by Boko Haram terrorists, on Wednesday, regained their freedom from captivity in Maiwa and Shuwarin Villages of Mafa local government area of Borno State.

A Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development on Thursday.

Makama, while confirming the freedom of hostages on his X platform (formerly Twitter), said that the women were kidnapped on their farmlands on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

According to Makama, the victims were taken to an unknown destination after their abduction while Boko Haram later demanded ransom from their family members.

"On Wednesday, August 23, the women were released after paying N50,000 each as ransom to the terrorists," the security analyst wrote.

Makama also said that eight of the abducted women had earlier been released after paying N20,000 each as ransom.