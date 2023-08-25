Nigeria: No Ghanaian Artist Bigger Than Asake - Shatta Wale

24 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., known as Shatta Wale, has asserted that no Ghanaian artiste is as successful as Nigerian singer, Asake currently.

He stated this in a Twitter space hosted by Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa, on Wednesday.

Shatta Wale said, "No Ghanaian artiste has even made it like Asake. Not even me.

Nobody in this Ghanaian [music] industry has made what Asake has made. Let's be realistic."

The host inferred: "But you said you are the richest Ghanaian artiste and you haven't even made it up to Asake's level?"

Shatta Wale replied: "Why would I have to make it up to Asake's level [before I would be the richest artiste in Ghana]? There is a Spanish artiste in Spain or Dominican Republic that is making money that we don't know."

LEADERSHIP recalls that Shatta Wale recently asserted that the successes of Nigerian musicians have dwarfed the achievements of their Ghanaian counterparts while congratulating Asake for selling out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

