South Africa: July 2021 Kwazulu-Natal Looters Sentenced to 5-10 Years in Jail for Stealing Meat

24 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chris Makhaye

Five looters have been sentenced for stealing R80,000 worth of meat during the July 2021 unrest. Their sentences have been welcomed by the NPA, but the underlying causes of the violence haven't been addressed and the alleged instigators remain at large.

A civil rights organisation has commended the courts for taking a hard line against the 2021 July riot looters by issuing stiff sentences, saying this will send a strong message against perpetrators of violence.

The July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were sparked by former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration for contempt of court. During the weeklong mayhem, which led to the deaths of more than 350 people, shops and factories were closed, with the total cost to the economy said to be above R50-billion.

Some of the looters were arrested, but many of the so-called ringleaders, who allegedly coordinated the looting spree, are still at large.

This week, five convicted looters were sentenced in the Durban Regional Court. In June this year, the five were found guilty of being in possession of R80,000 worth of meat in their bakkie in Chesterville township during the riots. The meat had been stolen from nearby Ayoba Cold Storage, which stored meat imported from Brazil.

Mduduzi Buthelezi (52), Mandla Ngcobo (59) and John Thobela (46) were sentenced to 10 years in jail while Sphelele Mazibuko (22), and Sabelo Shandu (23) were each given five years in jail for their part in the crime....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.