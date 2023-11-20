South Africa: July '21 Unrest - 65 in Dock Facing Terrorism and Other Charges Linked to Deadly Violence

Two years after the July 2021 upheaval left a trail of destruction and more than 350 people dead, 65 people arrested and implicated in the mayhem will finally face justice. Among the charges are terrorism, conspiring or inciting the commission of terrorism, sedition, conspiracy to commit murder, public violence, conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence.

The 65 alleged instigators charged in connection with the unrest and public violence in parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021 appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrates' Court on Friday, 17 November, where they were served with indictments and a summary of facts outlining the charges.

A trial date has been set and the accused will make their first appearance in the Durban High Court on 30 January 2024.

The charges are related to the violent mayhem created by alleged Jacob Zuma loyalists, including the accused, who went on the rampage.

Initial reports were that at least 281 people had been slain, but that was eventually revised to about 350.

On the main charge of terrorism, the State contends that the accused and others protested, conspired and incited the use of violence to campaign for Zuma's release from prison, which resulted in acts of public violence, looting, disruption of normal activities, loss of life, damage to infrastructure and destruction of businesses and supply chains in and around KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma had been admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to begin a 15-month sentence after being found in contempt of court for disobeying an order of the Constitutional Court that he appear...