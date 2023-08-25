Burundi: Premier Warns Citizens Against Alliance With Rwandan Militants

Burundian Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca has urged residents of Mabayi district to avoid any collaboration with Rwandan terrorists operating in Kibira forest on the border with Rwanda, local media reports say.

Ndirakobuca was in Mabayi, Cibitoke Province on Tuesday and met with local leaders and military leaders.

In no uncertain terms, the Burundian Prime Minister warned Mabayi residents that any alliance with the Rwandan terrorists would not be tolerated, according to Burundian national broadcaster RTNB.

The RTNB said in a broadcast that local residents are believed to have played a role in recent security incidents carried out in Mabayi district by the terrorists from Kibira forest.

Ndirakobuca also said "all the leaders" who have links with the terrorist elements would be held accountable.

"The leaders who have ears have heard what I said," Ndirakobuca noted, adding "the wise one should change" or they will face severe consequences.

He urged all leaders to educate Burundians about the benefits of peace and security.

Reports say elements of the FLN militia were responsible for attacks that happened in earlier July in Burundi.

The FLN outfit was responsible for attacks that killed civilians in southern Rwanda between 2018 and 2019.

FLN leaders and their associated MRCD terrorist movement led by Paul Rusesabagina were tried and convicted in Rwanda for their actions in the southern part of the country.