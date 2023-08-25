Burundi: Premier Warns Citizens Against Alliance With Rwandan Militants

24 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Burundian Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca has urged residents of Mabayi district to avoid any collaboration with Rwandan terrorists operating in Kibira forest on the border with Rwanda, local media reports say.

Ndirakobuca was in Mabayi, Cibitoke Province on Tuesday and met with local leaders and military leaders.

In no uncertain terms, the Burundian Prime Minister warned Mabayi residents that any alliance with the Rwandan terrorists would not be tolerated, according to Burundian national broadcaster RTNB.

The RTNB said in a broadcast that local residents are believed to have played a role in recent security incidents carried out in Mabayi district by the terrorists from Kibira forest.

Ndirakobuca also said "all the leaders" who have links with the terrorist elements would be held accountable.

"The leaders who have ears have heard what I said," Ndirakobuca noted, adding "the wise one should change" or they will face severe consequences.

He urged all leaders to educate Burundians about the benefits of peace and security.

Reports say elements of the FLN militia were responsible for attacks that happened in earlier July in Burundi.

The FLN outfit was responsible for attacks that killed civilians in southern Rwanda between 2018 and 2019.

FLN leaders and their associated MRCD terrorist movement led by Paul Rusesabagina were tried and convicted in Rwanda for their actions in the southern part of the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.