Nigeria: APC Chieftain Warns New Ministers Against Corruption, Disloyalty

--Congratulates cabinet members, new party women leader

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has admonished the newly inaugurated cabinet ministers of the federal government to avoid all forms of corruption and disloyalty to the Nigerian state and the President, Bola Tinubu.

The APC Chieftain and South-South Zonal organizing Secretary of the ruling party Dr. Blessing Agbomhere also congratulated the new Women leader of the party, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, urging her to bring her wealth of experience in philanthropic and humanitarian activism to bear on the mandate of galvanizing Nigerian women to work assiduously for the realization of the renewed hope agenda of the President Tinubu led administration.

In a statement which he personally signed in Abuja, Thursday, Agbomhere described as apt, the mandate of President Tinubu to the ministers to work for the country and not for their individual states or regions, adding that the immediate task of the ministers is to restore public faith in governance which is the only way that Nigerians can key into the renewed hope agenda of the government and make it work.

He also described the Edo state-born women leader "as a dogged chieftain of the APC who has worked vigorously to boost the fortunes of the party in not just the South-South Geopolitical zone but in Nigeria as a whole."

He expressed hope that her inclusion in the National Working Committee of the ruling Party would be a big advantage to the party.

Agbomhere noted that the new APC women leader is well known for her humanitarian and philanthropic activities which she has been carrying out through her reputable Non-Governmental Organization, Sister-To-Sister International Inc. which has contributed massively in the building of capacity of young girls and women.

The APC South-South Zonal organizing Secretary applauded the leader of the party in Edo state and lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Oshiomhole for the choice of Dr. Alile Idele as women leader and also thanked President Tinubu for the support in making the choice a reality.

He urged the cabinet members to support the President in his quest to transform the socio-economic landscape of Nigeria through the renewed hope agenda.

He charged the South-South ministerial nominees; Festus Keyamo (SAN), Betta Edu, John Enoh, Nyesom Wike, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Heineken Lokpobri, and Abubakar Momoh to see their appointments as a call to service to their fatherland and not an opportunity for self enrichment.

He said, being representatives of the zone in President Tinubu's cabinet, "they should adopt strategies that will lead to the actualisation of the hopes and dreams of Nigerians who believe that President Tinubu is the right man to reinvigorate and restore the fortunes of this great nation."

Agbomhere also urged the former governor of Kebbi state Atiku Bagudu; former National Deputy Chairman (North) of the APC, Abubakar Kyari; immediate past spokesman of the Tinubu Administration, Dele Alake; former governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola and the other ministers from all around the country to eschew all forms of power play and concentrate fully on the task ahead, adding that President Tinubu would not take lightly any attempt to truncate the actualisation of his laid down road map to a more prosperous and secure nation.

While stating that the economy and security are two critical sectors that Nigerians are looking forward to improve, he said the solid minerals sector - which has been continually neglected by previous administrations since 1999 - is capable of playing a significant role in boosting Nigeria's foreign exchange earnings if the right policies are put in place to maximize the benefits of the potentials in the sector.

Agbomhere called on the Minister in charge of the solid minerals sector, Mr. Dele Alake to use his background in media strategy to bring together a team of capable individuals who can properly advise him on steps to take in transforming the sector.