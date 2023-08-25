Nigeria: Boat Mishap - Kwara Hands Over 1,000 Life Jackets to Patigi Community

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, on Thursday, handed over 1,000 life jackets to the people of Patigi local government area.

The development came two months after 107 residents, mostly women and children, drowned while returning from a wedding ceremony at a neighbouring village.

Besides, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) after an inspection visit following the incident promised to build a jetty for the community.

But the governor said the donations was to "prevent drowning and death in the event of a boat mishap during water travels" around the corridor.

AbdulRazaq handed the life jackets to the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Umar Bologi II, shortly after a meeting with some first class monarchs on the issue of security and general well-being of the people at the Government House.

The governor said a similar gesture will be extended to Edu local government and other riverine areas to promote safe water travel in the state.

"This is only a phase of donation of lifejackets to people of Patigi. We will also move to Edu to ensure adequate life-saving equipment for our people along the banks of River Niger and within the riverine communities in the state.

"It is a continuous process to address health and safety issues concerns", he said.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Etsu Bologi II, thanked AbdulRazaq for taking

steps to protect his subjects, adding that this will go a long way to avert recurrence of boat mishap in the area.

"We want to sincerely thank you for this wonderful donation of lifejackets to our people at riverine areas who are mostly farmers and fishermen," he said.