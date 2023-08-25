Nigeria: We Expect You to End Challenges in Our Region, Northern Elders Tell New Ministers

25 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Some elders in the North led by Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi yesterday asked the newly sworn in ministers of northern extraction to work with their counterparts in the south towards ending the various challenges bedveling the northern region.

Senator MoAllahyidi who led other elders under the aegis of Arewa New Agenda, told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, that the ministers should particularly prioritise ending the insecurity in the north, poverty and boosting its economy.

He said, "Their appointment offers a fresh opportunity to get it right on socio-economic progress. It is objectionable and unconscionable for ministers to indulge in red-carpet treatment and display of excessive perks and perquisites of office at a time the country is passing through serious economic turbulence.

"We are particularly calling on ministers of northern extraction to work assiduously hard for the good of the north and Nigeria as a whole. They should refrain from pursuing narrow individualistic ends at the expense of the north and the nation as a whole.

"They must eschew pursuits in conflict with the overarching vision of the President.

As ministers of the government of the federation representing the north, they must make out time to engage with the people to understand and internalise their aspirations and weave this into the renewed hope mantra of President Tinubu's government."

The elders expressed confidence in the ability of Minister of Defence and former governor of Jigawa State Abubakar Badaru to deliver on his mandate.

