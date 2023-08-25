Nigeria: Govt Seeks Stakeholders' Collaboration On Energy Stability

25 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has called for collaboration among stakeholders and government officials in policy-making bodies to enhance national energy efficiency and conservation.

The acting director-general of the ECN, Mr. Joseph Sunday Olayande, highlighted the importance of this collaborative effort during a workshop focused on industrial energy efficiency policy and regulatory formation.

The workshop provided capacity building and training to government energy policymakers and regulators in Nigeria.

He said that this collaborative approach aims to strengthen National Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) Policies and Regulatory Frameworks, fostering the adoption of Energy Management Systems Standards (EnMS/ESO/ISO 50001) across Nigeria.

A representative from UNIDO, Oluyomi Banjo, recognised energy efficiency's potential to optimise energy security and highlighted UNIDO's commitment to collaborating with Nigeria to achieve efficiency benefits.

