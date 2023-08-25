Liberia: Cllr. Henry Reed Cooper, Former Chief Justice of Liberia Is Dead

Monrovia — Cllr. Henry Reed Cooper, a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia has died.

FrontPageAfrica gathered Thursday that CLLR. Cooper had been ailing for some time now and had been on a ventilator at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

The late Cllr. Cooper's career was marked by significant contributions to the country's legal system. His dedication to public service extended to his tenure as Chief Justice, during the transitional administration of businessman Charles Gyude Bryant from 2003 to 2005.

In 2013, he was appointed by former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as the Acting Mayor of Monrovia following the resignation of Madam Mary Broh.

Cllr. Cooper's legal expertise was also evident in his role as a Counsellor-At-Law at the Cooper & Togbah Law Office, where he provided legal counsel and services to his fellow citizens.

During his time as Chief Justice, Cllr. Cooper voiced concerns about the state of Liberia's judicial system. He openly criticized the lack of trained personnel and the inadequate wages for lawyers, emphasizing the need to attract qualified individuals to serve as judges. He firmly believed that offering just compensation was crucial to maintaining a fair and efficient justice system.

In one of his notable statements, Chief Justice Cooper addressed the issue of corruption in the legal profession, asserting that lawyers who did not practice their profession as required by the Constitution should be held accountable. However, he also emphasized that if employees were adequately compensated, allegations of corruption could be mitigated.

Cllr. Henry Reed Cooper's legacy in Liberia's legal community will be remembered, and his contributions to the justice system will continue to influence the country's legal landscape for years to come. Liberia extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.