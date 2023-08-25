Liberia: CPP's Charlyne Brumskine Challenges Unity Party's Merit for Liberians' Votes, Questions Up's Leadership in Exclusive Fpa Interview

Monrovia — The Vice Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Cllr. Charylne Brumskine, has criticized the Unity Party (UP) for what she perceives as a lack of leadership during the last six years as a former ruling party. She argued that the UP has failed to demonstrate tangible accomplishments during its time in opposition, following its 12-year stint in government.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPageAfrica, Cllr. Brumskine raised questions about the relationship between UP's standard bearer, former Vice President Joseph Boakai, and countries in the ECOWAS region and Africa as a whole. She contended that Boakai and the Unity Party could have utilized the connections established during their tenure in power to benefit Liberia as an opposition party, without relying solely on official diplomatic channels.

"The Unity Party is a former ruling party, and there should be some level of engagement between the standard bearer of the UP and ECOWAS countries. I would like to know what the standard bearer of the Unity Party has done to demonstrate Liberia's strength as a reliable partner to ECOWAS and Africa. He does not necessarily need to use state channels; the Unity Party could have maintained its relationships to attract investors to Liberia," said the CPP Vice Standard Bearer.

She observed that the UP, as an opposition party, has not effectively convinced the Liberian people why they should return to power. "In the past six years, despite the CDC's failures, what has the Unity Party accomplished? What steps have they taken to change public opinion? Let's be objective; I'm simply looking for evidence that would convince me, as a voter, if I were not the vice standard bearer of the CPP, that they deserve my vote."

Cllr. Brumskine further criticized the UP for not offering policy proposals to guide the CDC-led government in governing the country.

Regarding her advantage over Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Senator Jeremiah Koung, both who are the vice standard bearers for the CDC and UP respectively, Cllr. Brumskine emphasized that she has not been involved in the issues contributing to the country's current challenges.

"We are dealing with a broken system that we are striving to repair. We have a legislature plagued by corruption, and both individuals have been part of this corrupt system. My advantage is that the Liberian people know that I have earned every dollar through hard work," she asserted.

Cllr. Brumskine continued, "I have worked tirelessly, day and night, to compete in the legal sector. I have never misappropriated funds from Liberia's coffers or mishandled money on behalf of the Liberian people. My record is clean." She also highlighted her experience in legislative drafting and policy-making.

Cllr. Brumskine conveyed that in a Cummings' administration, a zero-tolerance policy on corruption would be enforced. She attributed much of Liberia's suffering to rampant corruption at the highest levels of government. She stressed that combating corruption should begin with a compassionate approach, especially for the most vulnerable citizens struggling to afford basic necessities.

Regarding the sanctions imposed by the United States on former officials of the Weah administration, Cllr. Brumskine opined that these actions should not be considered a final judgment for Liberians. Nevertheless, she emphasized the importance of the Weah-led government taking these allegations seriously to preserve its reputation regarding corruption. She expressed disappointment at the lack of concrete steps taken by Liberia's judicial sector to investigate and prosecute the sanctioned officials.

"Mr. Cummings has made it clear that any corruption within his administration will be thoroughly investigated, and there will be severe consequences. Even the appearance of impropriety damages public trust. If there are allegations of corruption against a minister, an investigation should be initiated," she said.