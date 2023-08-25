Liberia: Jubilant Districts #10 And 14 Give Cummings Rousing Welcome As the Best to Fix Liberia

Monrovia — The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings, received a warm welcome on Wednesday, August 23, from hundreds of residents of District #14, which includes Vai Town, Gibraltar, Clara Town, Cow Factory, Abuja, and the Doe Community on Bushrod.

Cummings and his entourage were joined by hundreds of CPP supporters and sympathizers from the various communities during his tour of District #14 as part of a community engagement initiative to interact with citizens and rally their support for his Presidential bid in October.

Accompanied by a large crowd, Cummings began his walk from the Clara Town Store, making brief stops at the Varnee Mosque and the Feed My Sheep Church. At these stops, he passionately appealed to both the Muslim and Christian communities to pray fervently for God's divine guidance to help Liberians choose good leaders on October 10.

Liberians, wearing CPP t-shirts from adjacent communities in Freeport, Paco Yard, Cow Factory, and other areas, carried banners displaying photos of Mr. Cummings and Vice Standard Bearer, Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine, while chanting slogans in support and solidarity with the CPP.

The CPP Standard Bearer also made a brief stop in District #14, where he had personal encounters with residents, shared his campaign posters, and explained his vision for economic prosperity and alleviating hunger and extreme poverty in Liberia.

The five-hour tour and engagement with citizens of District #14 concluded with a special program in Doe Community, where the CPP Standard Bearer reaffirmed his commitment to good governance and working hard to revive the ailing economy through massive job creation.

Cummings promised to address the deplorable road conditions, improve the health and educational systems, and assured Liberians that they would immediately begin to feel a difference in their living conditions upon his election as Liberia's next President.

On Tuesday, August 22, the CPP Standard Bearer, accompanied by hundreds of partisans, supporters, sympathizers, and well-wishers, visited District #10, Montserrado County, amidst massive jubilation by residents, marketers, shop owners, and citizens who welcomed his visit and shouted slogans like, "Cummings is the man we want."

Despite heavy rain on August 22, partisans and supporters held up CPP posters while residents rushed to meet and greet Cummings. The residents expressed great appreciation for the visit, with some citizens saying they had long awaited the visit of the CPP Standard Bearer.

Cummings and his entourage paraded through the various streets of District #10, passing through Oldroad, Chugbor, Smythe Road, and Gaye Town, shaking hands with residents, shop owners, pedestrians, and marketers, giving them hope for a better Liberia under Cummings' leadership.

A Gaye Town resident, identified as Varney Hoff, and a market woman in Chugbor, identified as Precious Kollie, spoke highly of Mr. Cummings and his strong desire to alleviate extreme suffering and poverty among Liberians.

The visit to District #10 by the CPP Standard Bearer was part of his community engagement to meet citizens and solicit their views on the prevailing socio-economic conditions of families and communities in the lead-up to the general elections on October 10.

Cummings is the leading opposition presidential candidate, enjoying significant popularity, especially among female voters and young people, who constitute about 65 percent of Liberia's estimated five million population.

The CPP Standard Bearer, Cummings, with great energy and enthusiasm, has been conducting early morning walking exercises since the start of the national campaign on August 5, which has gained popularity with hundreds of his supporters joining in the activity.

The tour of communities in Montserrado County District #10 by the CPP Standard Bearer culminated at its National Headquarters with a festive ceremony.

Cummings expressed gratitude to the hundreds of partisans, supporters, sympathizers, and well-wishers for their continuous show of support and solidarity, reassuring them of victory on October 10.