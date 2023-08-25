Liberia: Senator Cllr Joseph K. Jallah Kick Start CDC Campaign in Lofa County

Monrovia — In anticipation of President Weah's upcoming campaign tour in Lofa County, newly elected Senator Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah has initiated stakeholder engagement and consultations in upper Lofa, covering Zorzor and Salayea, to bolster support for President Weah's re-election bid.

During a meeting with traditional leaders (known as Zoes), landlords, and citizens in Zorzor, Lofa County, Senator Jallah urged the community to rally behind the Weah-Taylor ticket on October 10, 2023, emphasizing that doing so would lead to a brighter future.

"Voting for President Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who hails from Zorzor district, will not be a mistake, as they hold the potential to usher in Liberia's next female President," stated Cllr. Jallah.

He also noted that despite Lofa County being the only one in Liberia to vote against the Weah and Taylor ticket in 2017, President Weah had appointed a significant number of Lofa citizens to key positions in his government, which serves as a testament to his commitment to the county and its people.

In response, the traditional leaders expressed their gratitude to Senator Jallah and his team for consistently involving them in decision-making processes concerning the county.

Chief Zoe Forkpayea Karzor and headman Zoe of Zorzor District, Lofa County, along with Madam Dedeh Wilayah, headwoman Zoe, addressed the meeting. They conveyed their determination to ensure that the right decisions are made this time around in support of Weah and Taylor, as they acknowledged that they had been misled during the previous elections.

Senator Jallah, during his visit to the county, left no stone unturned as he engaged with first-time voters to garner support for Candidate President Weah's re-election bid. The youth and first-time voters pledged to reach out to others in surrounding towns and villages, encouraging them to vote for President Weah's re-election. They also committed to working closely with the CDC campaign team to achieve this goal.

It's worth noting that, Senator Cllr. Joseph Jallah was recently invited by the office of the Trade Commission of the state of North Dakota to discuss Teacher Education, Nursing, and Cultural Exchange programs. During his time in the United States, Senator Jallah also outlined his planned visits to four other states, namely Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania, from June 16 to July 6, 2023.