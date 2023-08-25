Liberia: No Ritual And Money Can Help CDC

--Citizens reply President Weah

Several residents of Montserrado County have told incumbent President George Manneh Weah that no amount of alleged human sacrifice, ritual, and money can prevent him and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) from leaving office.

"We want to tell President Weah that no amount of human sacrifice, ritual, and money can help in this election," potential voters said in Montsrrado County.

They were responding to President Weah's urge for his supporters to consider the tragic motor accident that killed some of his supporters last week and then give him a resounding one-round victory this October.

But some Liberians in Montserrado have criticized Mr. Weah's statement, describing it as completely heartless and worthless.

" We listen to the President telling his supporters to not allow the death of the Daughters of Weah to go in vain. President Weah urged them to use the death for a resounding one-round victory for him and CDC," the citizens said.

"We are aware that he used the death of those people to remain in power. But let them be informed that it will not work because God is not sleeping," they noted.

On Wednesday, 23 August 2023, President Weah and his party held a program to mourn the death of some members of the Daughters of Weah who were involved in an accident while en route to Gbarnga, Bong County for a political campaign.

During the mourning, President Weah urged supporters of the CDC not to allow the death of their partisans to go in vain.

Mr. Weah urged CDCians to ensure that the deaths of the Daughters of Weah be repaid with a resounding one-round victory.

"I want to urge every one of you here today, don't allow the blood and death of those that died in the accident go in vain," said Mr. Weah.

"We [want] you to ensure that this be repaid with a resounding one-round victory. We have to make sure that we pay for the death of those that died by giving me, CDC one-round victory, " President Weah stated.

In response Thursday, 24 August 2023, one of those interviewed, Mr. Jeremiah Doe, a resident of Logan Town Community, said President Weah is daydreaming.

Mr. Doe said Liberians have resolved to democratically remove President Weah, claiming that no amount of human sacrifice, rituals, and money spent by President Weah and the entire CDC can help them to remain in power.

" We are aware that President Weah and the CDC sacrificed those girls. But what I want to say is that President Weah is daydreaming because he can never be elected again," Mr. Doe alleged.

"This President has failed us and the only way to prevent this is to stop him from being re-elected," he noted.