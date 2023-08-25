Nigeria: How Corruption in Nigeria Killed My Football Career - Singer Crayon

Nigerian singer, Charles Chibuezechukwu, aka Crayon, has revealed how he wanted to become a professional footballer but corruption in Nigeria killed the dream.

According to the 'Trench to Triumph' crooner, he could have been selected after he went for screening at the National Stadium, but had to be dropped for someone from a wealthy background.

Crayon disclosed this in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos.

He added that the incident contributed to the depression he suffered in 2015.

Crayon said, "I became depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university. All my friends were in school. At that time I was really close to my friends. I was the youngest among my friends. Every time they are around is always fun. Then they all got admitted to the universities in Ghana, Benin, etc. I was just me in the hood.

"It was so boring. I didn't have anything to do, nowhere to go. And my footballing career at that time wasn't really kicking off for me as well. I used to play football. I used to be a proper footballer. They called me 'Coutinho' in my hood. You know prime Coutinho who played for Liverpool?

"I tried to become a professional footballer but it didn't work out for me because football in Nigeria is quite dicey. There is a lot of corruption. I don't want to mention names because it might hurt some people. They are big names; top officials.

"At a time I went for one screening in Surulere, they picked me and they had to like swindle me and pick someone else because the person had money and connections. So, at that point, I became disappointed. I went home depressed."