Nigeria: Sometimes It Hurts What People Say About Me On Social Media - 2baba

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has revealed that he gets hurts sometimes by people's comments about him on social media.

He noted that the same people who have taken to berating him on social media about his family have never for once offered to pay his children's school fees.

The musician bared his mind during an interview on the Afrobeats podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide.

He said, "Many people talk about kids, fatherhood, motherhood, all that whole circle. Many people talk about it with public opinion type of thinking. But it's deeper than that. There's nobody that has the exact blueprint for this thing.

"The basic truth of the whole matter is the connection with you and your little ones [children]. There is so many different ways to find it. There's no one rule or one particular way.

"I speak to my kids like say they be my mates. I don't boss them around. I talk to them the way I talk to my friends and mom.

"I get a lot of jabs [trolling]. I got a lot of people that say stuff about me. People have trolled me severally on social media. sometimes it hurts. Sometimes some people will just go on social media to say rubbish. It's just like terrorists bombing innocent people.

"And I will start wondering how till today, none of those critics the way they are concerned about my family come to assist in paying my children's school fees. Not even a single soul."