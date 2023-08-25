Ghana: Keeper's House Chapel Members Restock Blood Bank

The Keeper's House Chapel International has organised a blood donation exercise to augment the supplies of the Greater Accra Regional blood bank.

The exercise, which formed part of the church's eighth anniversary celebration, was held at its premises at Madina, Accra.

The church members restocked the blood bank with 64 units of blood.

In his remarks, Reverend Ebenezer Hamilton, Chairman of the anniversary committee, said the blood donation was part of the church's social responsibility to saving lives.

He said the exercise was in response to the news about shortage of blood at the bank, and consequently, members of the church came out in their numbers to donate blood to save lives.

Reverend Hamilton noted that this was not the first time the Keeper's House Chapel International was donating blood to the blood bank, and urged the public to also follow suit by taking the initiative to donate blood to the bank to save lives.

Reverend Hamilton asked the people not to be scared about donating blood, and stressed that it was rather good for their health, adding "blood donation is not harmful, the more you donate, the better for you".

Briefing the media on the exercise, a medical officer with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Addipa-Adapoe, noted that blood was an important drug that could not be manufactured but could only be donated.

He said although voluntary donation was the purest and best form of donation compared to replacement and commercial donations, it constituted less than 30 percent of the collection pool in the country.

Dr Addipa-Adapoe, who is a member of the COVID-19 Management and Rapid Response Team, said every unit of blood could save four lives.

He mentioned patients whose lives could be saved with blood as women who bleed during delivery, accident victims, and also people with anaemia.

DrAddipa-Adapoe, therefore, lauded members of the Keeper's House Chapel International for the show of enthusiasm by defying odds to voluntarily donate blood to save lives, and urged the public to donate blood to save lives as well.