Ghana: Benemef Foundation Donates Gh¢60,000 Wheel Chairs ...Walking Sticks to Stroke Patients

Benemef Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in partnership with Dr Wanda Evans-Brewer, a philanthropist, have presented 58 wheel chairs and walking sticks valued at more than GH¢60,000 to stroke patients and people living with disabilities in three communities in the Greater Accra and Volta regions respectively.

The communities are Kpone, Peki Adzokoe and Tsrukpe.

In addition, the NGO constructed a wheelchair ramp at the Peki Adzokoe Healthcare Centre, Tsrukpe and also donated solar panels and lights to Peki Adzokoe to improve visibility at night and to ensure the safety and security of residents.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra over the weekend about the charity work of the organisation, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Benemef Foundation, Mr Benjamin Opare, said they had vested interest giving hope and love to humanity, especially to people in places where the access to resources was non-existent or where inadequate if any to meet the demand of the citizenry.

Mr Opare said the work of the foundation cuts across all sectors mainly in the areas of healthcare delivery, education, water and sanitation.

"It is against the backdrop that Benemef Foundation, single-handedly provided counterpart funding for the construction of 58 household toilets for eligible beneficiaries under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project," he said.

GAMA is a World Bank funded programme to support the government's efforts to increase access and improve sanitation and water supply in low-income communities with one of the components of households encouraged to construct household toilets at a subsidised cost.

Mr Opare said the foundation and Dr Evans-Brewer also raised $ 1,000 to construct a customised home toilet for 29-year-old Sulemana Abdul Samed believed to be Ghana's tallest man (9ft 6 inches tall) at Gambaga in the North East Region.

On education, Mr Opare further stated that his organisation had been able to construct mini-libraries to increase reading and literacy at Tema New Town, Kpone, Peki Adzokoe and Lolonya communities.

He said the Foundation solicited support from well-meaning Ghanaians and philanthropists to rehabilitate the Peki Adzokoe Roman Catholic Junior High School library and stocked it with the necessary educational materials to enhance teaching and learning.