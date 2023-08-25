Ghana: Ga West Residents Mark Homowo With Indoor Games

The Naa Dede Amobiye foundation in partnership with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Ga West constituency, Mr Sedem Afenyo, over the weekend held indoor games for the constituents at Nsakina in Accra.

The event was also used to commemorate this year's Homowo festival of the people on Nsakina.

The residence competed in games including ludo for only women, playing cards and draught.

Speaking at the games, Nii Eric Odartey Lamptey, Spokesperson for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate in the area noted that the community over the years had experienced several challenges, but was currently enjoying some level of peace and stability.

"The games have come to cement the gains achieved within this period. We now have relative peace and that would pave the way for development to go on," he said.

In all, six communities participated in the games. They were Manhean Afoaman, Obeyeyie, Joma, Ayikai Doboro, Oduman and Nsakina, the host community.

Draught attracted 24 participants with the winner taking home with a cash prize of GH¢2,000.00, a bag of rice and a draught board, the runner up received GH¢600 with a bag of rice with the second runner up receiving GH¢400.

According to Mr Lamptey, the Homowo celebration signifies unity, hence the purpose of organising these games was to foster unity among the Gas.

Naa Dede Amobiye, the founder of the foundation, said plans were far advance to initiate educational programmes for the youth.

She distributed sanitary pads for schools within the Ga West Municipality.

The foundation, according to Naa Dede was established to seek the interest of the youth, less privileged in society and lives transformation.

Ms Elizabeth Commey, who took part in the ludo competition, thanked the foundation and called for more of such social gatherings.