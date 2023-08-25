Ghana: Medeama Intensify Preparations for Remo Clash

Ghana's CAF Champions League campaigners, Medeama SC, have stepped up preparations for the return leg of the first-round preliminary game against Nigerian side, Remo Stars, in Nigeria on Sunday.

The Tarkwa-based club, which camped in Cape Coast ahead of the first leg, in which they won 1-0 last Sunday, have moved to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to fine-tune ahead of the second leg.

With two training sessions a day, the Mauve and Yellow Boys are hell-bent on getting it right ahead of an expected tough battle in Nigeria.

The Head Coach of the side, Evans Augustine Adotey, explained that the move to Prampram was to get the team to familiarise with the artificial turf, the same surface they would play the second leg against Remo Stars in Ikenne, Ogun State, on Sunday.

"So far, we have watched the video of the first game and corrected our mistakes with the video analyst. On the pitch, we are dealing with our aerial ball abilities, picking second balls, and working on our direct play as well as map out strategies to adopt for Sunday."

Coach Adotey believes that with the right mentality and strategy, his side would scale past the Nigerians to the second stage of the competition.

"We have what it takes to qualify; what we need is to go in there with the right mental toughness to be able to withstand what would be thrown at us for 90 minutes."

According to him, Sunday's slim win was behind them, but were currently focused on the upcoming game as if nothing happened in Cape Coast.

"During the final moments of last Sunday's game, we were forced to be on the defensive, but that would not happen. With a solitary win in the first leg, we would be at our attacking best."

"We would not have it easy in Nigeria; physical, they were better, however, that would not be the case in Nigeria. We're going to score because if we don't, they will score," he added.

The team will fly to Nigeria on Saturday with a chartered flight to Ikenne for the game.

The winner of the tie will face off with Guinean giants, Horoya Athletic Club, in the second round of the preliminary stage.