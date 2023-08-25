Ghana: We Can Beat Dreams FC in Accra - Milo FC Coach

24 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Assistant Coach of Guinean side, Milo FC de Kankan, Mohamed Lamine Sylla-Léandro, insists his team will play for a win when they face Dreams FC in the second leg preliminary clash of the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup competition.

The two sides squared off last Saturday in a 1-1 draw at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry, with Dreams FC expected to host the second leg on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC are huge favourites to sail through to the next stage, but Coach Lamine Sylla has cast doubts on that assertion.

Reacting to the media in Conakry ahead of the team's visit to Ghana, he played down Dreams FC's favourite tag, stating that his side stands a better chance of progressing.

"The gods of football exist, and I am 80 to 90 per cent sure that we will qualify for the next stage in Ghana."

Going into the first leg, we had little information on the team; however, after the first leg, we have a very fair idea of who they really are, and we will plan well for them on Sunday, he stated.

According to him, the Ghanaian side was not bad, and going past them would require us digging deep to cause a major upset.

"We are ambitious about achieving the unthinkable, provided they come out to play well and not defend for 90 minutes like they did in Guinea."

He disclosed that the heavy downpour on Saturday affected their play, and was hopeful that the weather in Accra would be the opposite for them to have a good game.

Milo FC were eliminated at the same stage of the competition by the ASCK of Togo last year, and coach Sylla believes lightning will not strike twice.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.