Ghana: We Can Beat Dreams FC in Accra - Milo FC Coach

The Assistant Coach of Guinean side, Milo FC de Kankan, Mohamed Lamine Sylla-Léandro, insists his team will play for a win when they face Dreams FC in the second leg preliminary clash of the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup competition.

The two sides squared off last Saturday in a 1-1 draw at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry, with Dreams FC expected to host the second leg on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC are huge favourites to sail through to the next stage, but Coach Lamine Sylla has cast doubts on that assertion.

Reacting to the media in Conakry ahead of the team's visit to Ghana, he played down Dreams FC's favourite tag, stating that his side stands a better chance of progressing.

"The gods of football exist, and I am 80 to 90 per cent sure that we will qualify for the next stage in Ghana."

Going into the first leg, we had little information on the team; however, after the first leg, we have a very fair idea of who they really are, and we will plan well for them on Sunday, he stated.

According to him, the Ghanaian side was not bad, and going past them would require us digging deep to cause a major upset.

"We are ambitious about achieving the unthinkable, provided they come out to play well and not defend for 90 minutes like they did in Guinea."

He disclosed that the heavy downpour on Saturday affected their play, and was hopeful that the weather in Accra would be the opposite for them to have a good game.

Milo FC were eliminated at the same stage of the competition by the ASCK of Togo last year, and coach Sylla believes lightning will not strike twice.