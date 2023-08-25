Gambia: Development of Gambian Football Is My Priority - Says GFF Assistant Women's Football Coordinator

Assistant women's football coordinator at The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Veronic Aisha Malack has stated that development of Gambian football is her number one priority.

Malack was speaking at the Banjul International Airport following her return to The Gambia after completing her FIFA masters programme in Europe.

"It is a wonderful experience because it's the best thing that happens ever in my life.

"Since being an active player, I got a big achievement by playing for The Gambia in the FIFA World Cup.

"But getting the FIFA masters prestigious award is wonderful in my entire life," Malack said.

"This is wonderful and blessing that I cannot brag off alone but with my family, friends and everyone that supports the sports industry particularly football.

"I am back just to work for The Gambia to see women's football develop and everything that women's football deserves to get at the right time,"Malack pointed out.

Malack stated that she was denied access to play football.

She further stated the FIFA masters programme is a great motivation and encouragement for young girls and women in sports, adding that parents before did not give their girl children the chance to explore or showcase their talents in football.

"But today we are heros and example in the country.

"So other youths who want to be like us for example or even get what I did not have in the future.

"I think this is for all parents to give their girl child a chance to perform any other sports that they like or any activity to do as their career," Malack said.

"Giving women what belongs to them I think is very important because it is males who dominant sports, but what men can do women can do better.

"I am the first female Gambian to do the FIFA masters programme and also the first Gambian to do the master," she pointed out.

Malack added that the FIFA masters was amazing because it was not only football but was also about sports, adding that they learned from three different universities in Europe.

She said the history part was in De Montfort University, Leicester in the United Kingdom and SDA Bocconi School in Milan, Italy.

Malack revealed that the final stage of her FIFA maters programme was the Law module held in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

"This three wonderful experience are beautiful journey for the sports industry particularly football.

"I believed the knowledge that I received in my masters programme will be implemented to develop football in The Gambia," Malack said.