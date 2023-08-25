Gambia: Sinchu Jola Kunda, Dreamers Secure Spots in Brikama Nawettan Qualifiers Play-Off

24 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Sinchu Jola Kunda FC and Dreamers FC Monday secured their places in the 2023 Brikama nawettan qualifiers play-off after winning their fourth consecutive qualifier matches played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Sinchu Jola Kunda made it to the play-off following their 5-3 post-match penalty shootouts win over Future Stars after regulation time ended goalless.

Future Stars and Sinchu Jola Kunda both played well-contested encounters and created chances but failed to score in regulation time.

Sinchu Jola Kunda FC will secure qualification to the Brikama nawettan proper if they win one of last year's relegated sides in their play-off match.

Dreamers FC of Jalanbang secured a spot in the play-off after thrashing Saidy's FC 3-0 in their fourth qualifier match played late on Monday.

Bakary Nyassi's brace and Lamin Kuyateh solitary goal helped Dreamers FC go a step closer to achieving their dreams of booking a place in the Brikama nawettan proper.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the Brikama nawettan proper play-off has been completed after four best teams booked their places to the play-off clashes.

Sabou United FC, Monokang FC, Sinchu Jola Kunda FC and Dreamers FC will now play against last year's relegated teams in the play-off matches for a place in the Brikama proper.

