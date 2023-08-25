Gambia: UN Agencies Celebrate International Youth Day

The UN agencies in The Gambia alongside the International Trade Centre recently convened a day's event at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center as part of celebrations marking the International Youth Day 2023.

The event offered 17 young people the opportunity to share with the UN, government, and relevant partners their contributions in meeting the global goals.

The event was held under the theme: 17 Global Goals: 17 young people making a difference.

It was designed to celebrate the incredible work of young people in building a more prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world for all.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, focusing on developing the export of small and medium-sized businesses in developing and transition economies.

Its mandate covers all developing countries and sustainable economies with special emphasis on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

At the event, Desta Tiruneh, United Nations Resident Coordinator, indicated that young people in The Gambia are committed to fostering an environment where the youth can thrive, their ideas can flourish, and where their potential can be fully realised.

"The journey ahead is challenging, but we are not alone. Together, we can create a world that embraces diversity, equality, and progress."

Desta further noted that they are celebrating the boundless determination, innovative ideas, and remarkable leadership of the young people.

"On this International Youth Day, we are reminded that our world's progress is shaped by the vision and energy of the next generation." he stated.

UN Resident Coordinator, however, reminded that as they stand at a crossroads marked by the converging impacts of climate disasters, conflict, economic downturn, and the lingering effects of the global pandemic, they acknowledge their journey toward development has been hindered.