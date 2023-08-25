Gambia: CHE Engages Journalists Research Findings

The Comprehensive Health Education (CHE) Project under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education recently engaged 40 journalists from different media houses on its research findings conducted in 43 Schools and 28 communities in Region 1.

The day's event, held at the National Nutrition Agency (NANA), also seeks to strengthen access to quality Comprehensive Health Education in The Gambia.

The research project funded by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), seeks to strengthen access to quality for in-and-out of school adolescents in The Gambia.

At the event, Philian Ina Grant Sagnia, principal investigator at Comprehensive Health Education, disclosed that in The Gambia, while there are policy frameworks regarding CHE, there is limited evidence of implementation.

"Very little is known about how efforts related to comprehensive health education are coordinated across various partners."

However, Sagnia talked about their study, which she said, is to look into the obstacles and how to implement Comprehensive Health Education (CHE).

The information generated, she added, would be used to design and implement relevant school and community-based programs that would be implemented in Western Region 1, Kanifing Municipality, which has a large population of children and adolescents.

Phian Ina, however, explained that the expected outcomes of the study will be the identification of challenges to the implementation of CHE and the institutionalisation of relevant school and community-based programs that could be used to strengthen access to quality Comprehensive Health Education.

"The study also expects to result into more effective and efficient coordination of comprehensive health education." Ina stated.