Gambia: Minister Manjang Inaugurates GRCS Emergency Operation Centre

Hon Rohey John Manjang, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources on behalf of the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia recently presided over the official opening of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS).

The EOC provides cutting-edge technology that is second to none in the country. It will serve as a hub for coordination, data collection, data storage, data analysis, information dissemination and strategic planning during times of disasters and crises.

It also seeks to empower the country in responding to situations of disaster recovery, thereby saving lives and strengthening community's resilience.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Manjang, described the day as another significant moment in the history of The Gambia disaster preparedness and response.

She noted that in a world where unpredictable seems to be the norm, the importance of robust and well-coordinated response to disasters and emergencies, cannot be over stated.

Environment Minister acknowledged that The Gambia like many other nations is not immune to challenges posed by natural and man-made disasters, saying disasters do not only threaten lives and livelihoods, but also test nation's resilience.

She made reference to the GRCS's partnership with EU, IFRC and Spanish Red Cross, as a reminder that 'the challenges we face are not confine by borders and that it is our collective responsibility to support one another in times of needs.'

Fatou A. Camara, Restoring Family Link (RFL) and Media Focal Point for The Gambia Red Cross Society, reminded that in a world where challenges always seem to constantly test our resilience, the establishment of the Emergency Operation Centre signifies a giant leap forward in their preparedness and response efforts.

"The EOC is a testament of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, providing timely assistance and fostering a sense of security within our communities."

"Today we inaugurate more than just a building. We inaugurate a promise to be at the forefront of emergency preparedness and response, to be the beacon of hope in times of darkness and to stand strong when disasters strike," she also said.

The occasion had been made possible through the unwavering support of the European Union, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Spanish Red Cross.

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General of The Gambia Red Cross Society, said they want to play their auxiliary role in complementing government efforts in the best way possible.

SG Senghore said they believe that relief is not relief when it comes late, saying it has to be there when it is needed.

"We wanted to be there when disasters strike, adding that they have managed to reduce the gap from over the years from 3 days to 3 hours response time."

Jagan Chapagain, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), congratulated GRCS for putting up the EOC for the benefit of the entire nation.

"In times of crises it is our duty to come together and draw upon our collective expertise, resources and determination to address the challenges of the people who are living in most vulnerable situations," he stated.

He on behalf of the IFRC thanked the European Union for proving the funding for the construction of the EOC of the GRCS as well as the IFRC and Spanish Red Cross.

The EOC, he added, would be critical in facilitating coordination, communication and decision making during emergencies but also in anticipating disasters and take action before they happen.

Fabakary Kalleh, President of The Gambia Red Cross Society, described the day as a significant milestone in disaster management in the country.

The Gambia Red Cross Society, he added, did not only go through a transformation in its structures and systems, but also in delivery and therefore thanked SG Senghore and team for their efforts.

Abdoulie Fye, Director of Programmes and Operations for The Gambia Red Cross Society made a presentation on what the GRCS Emergency Operation Centre does in emergencies, disasters and crisis and how it facilitates quick decision making based on the data received and information generated by tools.