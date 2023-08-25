Gambia: Why Marine Protection Matters for People and Nature!

opinion

Marine protection is important for its own sake. We are only passing through this world and must leave behind a thriving planet - at least as healthy as when we arrived - for those who follow.

Equally, an effectively protected ocean is essential for people and prosperity in the here and now - and to have hope for a better, healthier and more resilient future for coastal communities around the world.

Coastal resilience, job security, sustainable fishing, equitable tourism, pollution-free beaches, renewable energy and so much more - these tributes of a healthy ocean promise boundless dividends for people everywhere, for generations to come. The sustainable and equitable use of effectively managed ocean resources is best ensured through the establishment and maintenance of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). These safeguard the health of life below and above the ocean surface.

In 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals - including SDG14 for the ocean - were established by all UN Member States to serve as a "shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet now and into the future." Under SDG14, there is a specific target to "sustainably manage and protect marine and coastal ecosystems to avoid significant adverse impacts, including by strengthening their resilience, and take action for their restoration in order to achieve a healthy and productive ocean" - as well as pledges to tackle marine pollution and overfishing in all its forms. Increasing MPAs feeds into all of these.

At COP15, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity conference in December 2022, countries came together in signing off on the Global Biodiversity Framework. They committed to protecting at least 30% of land and ocean by 2030, a long-called-for benchmark of planetary protection known as '30x30.'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In January, the World Economic Forum's Ocean Action Agenda and Friends of Ocean Action released the statement Ocean Action in 2023, calling for continued ambitious progress to achieve ocean health through the suite of opportunities ahead.

The first of these opportunities was the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) that took place in Vancouver, Canada, on 3-9 February 2023, highlighted as a major stepping stone towards achieving the 30x30 goal.

Many diverse bursts of commitment for ocean protection were announced during IMPAC5, building on the growing momentum of ocean action. These range from defining minimum required standards for effective MPAs, to pledges for ocean conservation. The Canadian Government also joined a growing swell of voices calling for a precautionary approach to the potential exploitation of resources in the deep ocean, by declaring an effective moratorium on deep seabed mining under its jurisdiction.

Indigenous peoples and first nations, as well as young people from around the world, were front and centre at IMPAC5, with wide applause for the diversity and inclusion of the broadest range of stakeholders at this congress. Diverse voices were valued for their critically important perspectives, knowledge, ideas, solutions, care and ecological stewardship of our ocean. The climate, nature, biodiversity and ocean crises cannot be solved unless we bring everyone to the table.

A Guest Editorial