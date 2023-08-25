Gambia Qualify for 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championship

The Gambia Beach Volleyball male team gained qualification for the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championship to be staged in Mexico.

The country's male beach volleyball team duo Sainey Jawo and Jahara Koita will be representing The Gambia at the global biggest beach volleyball championship.

This will be the second consecutive appearance for The Gambian Beach Volleyball team at the world stage after making their first appearance in Rome, Italy in 2022.

"Now with a Coaching Technical Support from International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) coupled with national team coach Pa Barrow's vast experience, the team is poised for a better performance at the world stage," said The Gambia Volleyball Association.

The Gambia is among the best four countries in Africa qualified for the championship.

They will be joined by Morocco, Algeria and Mozambique.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie on behalf of the government congratulated the team, coach, and the leadership of The Gambia Volleyball Federation for their remarkable achievement in the country's sports.