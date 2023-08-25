Gambia: Govt Launches Prorefish Gambia

The minister for Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, Hon. Musa Drammeh, on 22 August 2023 launched a $25 million project called PROREFISH Gambia.

PROREFISH Gambia, a $25-million six-year Green Climate Fund supported initiative, aims to support vulnerable fishing communities in building resilience to climate change and in diversifying livelihoods through other interventions such as climate proofing the sector, technology improvements, and enhancing the fisheries and aquaculture value chains.

The project is co-financed by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Launching the project at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Hon. Musa Drammeh conveyed a positive outlook and political commitment to the project and highlighted the ground-breaking potential of the project, adding that the project would address climate change mitigation and adaptation to enhance livelihoods and contribute to the economy.

He alluded that the intervention would improve livelihoods through investment in small-scale fisheries infrastructure, habitat restoration, and diversification.

According to the FAO, The Gambia's fishery sector remains a key contributor to the country's economy, and vulnerable households and rural communities depend on fish for their animal protein intake.

The FAO said the sector would provide employment for about 300,000 people. However, the impacts of climate change threatening the sector has been affecting coastal communities and the economy, it added.

Moshibudi Rampedi, the FAO Country Representative, said the project would offer a holistic, three-fold response to enhance adaptation, mitigation and reduce the climate-related risks facing the country's fisheries sector.

She further said the project would benefit approximately 168 000 people who depend on the fisheries value chain, adding that, through climate adaptation and mitigation techniques, it would strengthen climate-resilience for the Gambia's fisheries communities who are particularly vulnerable to sea-level rise, Illegal and Unreported and Unregulated fishing and climate stressors.

"PROREFISH also places a strong emphasis on empowering women within coastal fishing communities," she said. "They will be equal beneficiaries and essential actors in the project activities."

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dr Desta Tiruneh, World Health Organization Representative, emphasised the importance of involving the private sector and the potential of the project to contribute to the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Honorable Seedy Keita, the minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, who is also the National Designated Authority of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), expressed his satisfaction with the project's focus on addressing challenges within the vulnerable fisheries sector which "is a crucial component" of the national economy.

Minister Keita pointed out the significance of the project intervention for The Gambia, which holds 33rd position among high-risk countries, emphasising the project's role in mitigating climate impacts through mangrove planting in coastal zones and investment in infrastructure.

The secretary of National Association of Artisanal Fisheries Operators (NAAFO), Dawda Saine, who doubles as the representative of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce, said they are committed to supporting PROREFISH. He highlighted the need to address the harmful influence of human activities on marine life resulting in habitat degradation.