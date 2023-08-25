Gambia: National Population Commission Bill 2023 Validated

24 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The National Population Commission Secretariat on Tuesday reviewed and validated its 2023 Bill at a validation ceremony held at Metzy Residence in Kololi.

The bill is designed to strengthen the legal framework of the National Population Commission and its secretariat in a bid to enhance the delivery of population policies and programmes.

At the forum, Mariama Fanneh, Director at National Population Commission, shed light on the importance of validating the bill.

"This holds the potential to shape the course of our nation's progress for years to come. It embodies our commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our citizens, and creating a strategic part towards improving the democratic dividend and fostering socioeconomic development." she explained.

Mrs Fanneh reminded that every part of the bill is a testament to 'our determination to better the lives of our citizens.'

"It also our tribute to our commitment to leaving no one behind, fostering gender equality, and to empowering our youth to being the architects of their future."

For her part, Cordu L. Jabang-Senghore, Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Vice President, said the event is a demonstration of their unwavering commitment to transparency and inclusivity.

"We recognize that a legislation of this magnitude cannot be crafted in isolation; it requires the wisdom and insights of a diverse range of stakeholders. The interactions and discussions today will be instrumental in refining and enhancing the bill to ensure that it aligns with the aspirations of all Gambians and the Constitution of The Gambia."

She commended the National Population Commission Secretariat for spearheading this essential initiative.

