Gambia: Ceyoni FC Thump Culture FC in Marakissa Nawettan

Ceyoni FC over the weekend thumped Culture FC 2-0 in the 2023 /2024 Marakissa 'nawettan' played at the Marakissa Football Field.

The match was not an easy road to cross as both sides played defensive and offensive football, creating some glorious goal scoring opportunities.

Ansumana Sanyang opened the scores for Ceyoni FC in the 30th minute of the match from a brilliant strike.

Culture FC reacted quickly for an equaliser and crafted some goal scoring opportunities but to no avail thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Ceyoni FC.

Upon resumption of the match, Ceyoni FC maintained their composure and dominated Culture FC in the midfield, creating numerous goal scoring opportunities.

Ebrima Kujabi scored the second goal for Ceyoni FC in the 75th minute of the match from an excellent free-kick to dash Culture FC's hopes of coming back to their feet.

Culture FC responded back for an equaliser and created a few goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of Ceyoni FC.

Meanwhile, Culture FC must win their remaining group matches to fancy their chances of advancing to the next round of the Marakissa nawettan.