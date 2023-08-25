Ghana: Joseph Paul Amoah Confirms Injury

Ghanaian 200m sprinter, Joseph Paul, Amoah has confirmed that he picked up an injury during his heat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

According to the former national record holder, he heard his toe "pop" which slowed him down at the end of his heat, in which he was competing against the trio of Erriyon Knighton, Andre de Grasse and Sinesipho Dambile, who finished first, second and third respectively to claim a place in the semis.

Amoah, 26, completed the race with a time of 20.56s despite the injury.

His time would have earned him a spot in the semis if he were in Heat 4 [compatriot, James Dadzie's heat], as the third place finisher qualified to the semis with 20.56s, a time which would have only been good enough for a fifth-place finish in Heat 6.

The injury may also rule Amoah out of the relays, which will take place on Friday. -Citisports