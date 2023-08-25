Ghana: Credit Unions' Annual Forum to Prioritise Innovation, Tech Utilisation

The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) says it will use its forthcoming forum to encourage members to emphasise innovation and technological tools to grow their unions.

The annual event is scheduled for September 13 to 15, 2023 in Accra, on the theme: 'Using Innovation and Technology as Changers for Credit Union Growth'.

Mr Cyprian K. A. Basing, the General Manager of CUA, would set the pace for various speakers to impart their knowledge at the Credit Union's Training Centre (CUTrac).

"As technology advances, the Ghana Cooperative Credit Union Association (CUA), in collaboration with Lexbert Multimedia and Microwatch, believes that it is appropriate to bring together facilitators and participants from across the country to deliberate and share their expertise on the theme of this year's forum," a press release issued by CUA on Tuesday said.

"The forum aims to provide Credit Union Chairpersons, Committees, and Management with knowledge that will enable them to support the growth of their Credit Unions and better position them as preferred financial institutions in Ghana and abroad," it said.

The release said the interactive discourse would be facilitated by experts in the corporate and financial sectors.

"With their remarkable strides in forecasting, planning, executing, and monitoring of corporate policies, they will deliver positive innovative modules that will improve Credit Unions for sustainable development."

The keynote address would be delivered by Dr Bernard B.B. Binagab, the National Chairman for CUA, it said, while James K. Addison, a Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach and CEO, Addison International, would facilitate a talk on Emotional Intelligence at the workplace.

Dr Johnson Kwame Wotu, the Deputy General Manager, Administration, Human Resources Financial Service, & Accounts at CUTrac, will address the topic 'Member value, a board room priority in sustaining a Credit Union'.

The forum would be climaxed with addresses by Mr Harrision Ahorgba, a Lead Consultant, on creative and innovative ways to reach members as a Credit union, and Bernard Kelvin Clive, an Author/Brand Consultant, also on how to use digital marketing as a tool to enhance the image of a Credit Union.