Ghana: KRASEC Students Abandon Classes in Search of Potable Water

Kete-Krachi — The Krachi Senior High School (KRASEC) in the Krachi Municipality of the Oti Region, has been hit by acute water shortage as boreholes on campus which are their only sources of water supply have dried up, causing students to spend hours in search of water in the town.

The situation, according to authorities of the school was affecting teaching and learning in the school, hence their appeal to the government to provide them with pipe-borne water by extending pipelines to the school, to salvage the situation.

Other problems the school faced included lack of classroom and dining hall furniture, accommodation for teachers, inadequate teachers and lack of fence wall around the school to protect not only the students, but also prevent encroachers.

These were lamentations by the headmaster , Mr Emmanuel Kobla Cole, at the launch of the 50th anniversary celebration of the school on the theme "The Role of All Stakeholders" which was attended by chiefs, parents and students.

Mr Cole said KRASEC was one of the best SHSs in the Oti Region with a total population of 1,587 students out of which 1,307 were boarders, 280 as day students with 75 teachers, 41 non-teaching staff, five volunteer teachers and 11 volunteer workers.

The headmaster explained that the 50th anniversary should have been held in 2021, but had been postponed to November and December 2024, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Oti Regional Director of Education, Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, had acknowledged the important role stakeholders played in education in addressing problems affecting teaching and learning in schools.

The regional director said the role stakeholders played in the promotion of quality education at the second cycle institutions could not be overemphasised, particularly at KRASEC and the country in general.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi had observed that alumni of institutions, community members and other development partners could still do more to promote development that would engender innovation in schools.

She said KRASEC had contributed a lot to the human resource needs of the country over the years, and added that the challenges confronting the school could be addressed.

He recognised the potentials that resided within KRASEC to be nurtured for the next 50 years.

The Krachi-West Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Irene Jacquelinda Attabra, who launched the programme said the distribution of resources to schools by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) was inadequate, therefore institutions that would depend on it would not see full development for an improved academic performances.

She, therefore, stressed the need for the anniversary celebration to be directed not only at merry making but also to raise funds to help address some of the challenges militating against effective teaching and learning in the school, and put in place strategies to support the school management to achieve set targets