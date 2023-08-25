Ghana: Maritime Confab, Exhibition Opens in Accra On August 29

The 3rd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) is set to take place on Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Burma Hall, Ghana Armed Forces General Headquarters, Accra.

The conference is expected to bring together regional and international chiefs of naval staff to address the critical issues surrounding maritime security on the African continent.

With President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo scheduled to deliver the keynote address, the conference would also be used to foster dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders to sustain a safe and secured maritime domain, with focus on consolidating the gains made in the Gulf of Guinea.

The exhibition would be used to showcase cutting-edge technologies in maritime security and foster strong resolutions and recommendations to overcome challenges facing Africa's blue economy, and would assemble leading defence suppliers for communication technologies, radars, satellite imagery solutions, and vessels to strengthen maritime defence capabilities of African navies.

The IMDEC is a biennial event that provides the platform for regional naval forces and relevant stakeholders to tackle the growing threats in Africa's territorial waters and blue economy.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of Naval Staff, Ghana Navy, at the media launch in Accra yesterday, expressed the confidence that the exercise would enhance cyber security measures in African navies.

"Advancements in onboard systems and rapid digital transformation require African navies to implement measures to safeguard their systems and operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However, there is the need for African countries to enhance their efforts in the area of cyber security," Rear Admiral Yakubu said.

According to him, the Ghana Navy recognises the potential of the blue economy and its ability to address the economic challenges of the continent.

"The blue economy offers solutions to numerous economic challenges in Africa if properly harnessed. To realise its potential, we must ensure our maritime space is safe and secured for business and shipping."

Over 150 attendees from 25 countries, 12 Chiefs of Navy, and 35 speakers, he said, would be brainstorming at the conference on new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future in sustaining a safe and secured maritime domain.

Being sponsored by Israel Shipyards Ltd., Aselsan, Ocea, Leonardo Grup Aresa International, it would provide insights and case studies on the successful application of a variety of innovations relevant to maritime needs in the region.