Ghana: Refrain From Illegalities, Indiscipline... Deputy Minister Cautions Immigration Staff

Tepa — The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has cautioned its officers to refrain from acts of illegalities and indiscipline to avoid being dealt with by the law.

According to the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah, the GIS had recently launched a code of conduct to guide personnel to live up to expectation and it was expected of them to behave as professionals.

"This will go a long way to ensure discipline and uphold the professional and ethical standards expected of Immigration Officers," she mentioned.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of 454 recruits, dubbed, "Recruit Intake 29", the first from the GIS Mid-Country Training School at Tepa, in Ashanti on Wednesday, she reminded the personnel of the interdiction of 27 officers for various forms of indiscipline and illegalities, an indication that no one would be spared if found wanted.

The recruits were taken through seven months of intensive para-military training, drills, swimming, boxing, academics, and mental preparation.

They also learnt Immigration Laws & Practices, Intelligence & Investigation, Border Security Management, Travel Documents Management, and Ethics and Professional Standards, among others, to develop their skills, and build their capacity as officers of the GIS with high levels of strict discipline and excellence.

Ms Eyiah said much was expected of them as the ECOWAS sub-region was still troubled by acts of terrorism and political instability driven largely by coups d'état.

Realising that the effects of the unfortunate occurrences were being felt by all nations in the sub-region, she said "in response to these, the Ghana Immigration Service continues to strengthen operational protocols, especially along the borders to ensure the security of the nation's borders".

She observed that few years ago, the only School the GIS could boast of was the Immigration Service Academy and Training School at Assin Fosu, but "I am proud to announce that through the support of the government, the Service now has two additional schools."

"These schools are the Immigration Tactical Training School in Kyebi, and Immigration Service Mid-Country Training School in Tepa," she added.

She indicated that plans were far advanced to expand the training facilities of the Service by siting extra training schools across the regions to enhance capacity building at the entry and post-entry levels.

The deputy minister said government had introduced the E-visa system to improve their work and that officers would soon be deployed to mission abroad to expand their operational area.

She told the passing-out recruits to show a high level of confidence, commitment, and professionalism in their work, saying "I entreat you to exhibit the skills and knowledge acquired through your training and be disciplined in the performance of your duty. You are the frontline officers, so the work ahead is great."

Out of the 454 recruits, 286 were males and 168 being females.

Seven of them received awards for excelling during the seven months training with the overall best being Lydia Amoah Dankwa.