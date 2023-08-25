Ghana: SMT Ghana Committed to Investing More in CSR

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Buses, and Volvo Penta in Ghana, has pledged its commitment to supporting schools throughout the country, especially those located in communities within its operational areas.

The company has donated books and mathematical sets to the Savelugu School for the Deaf located in the Northern Region.

As part of the visit, SMT Ghana also held a Volvo Truck traffic safety course dubbed 'Stop, Look and Wave' for the school children, a global initiative by the Volvo Group that seeks to give children the world over the opportunity to have a better understanding of how trucks operate and safety rules when encountering one.

Presenting the items, Mr Alex Dutamby, Managing Director of SMT Ghana, expressed the company's dedication and pride in giving back to society, especially the most vulnerable, as part of its corporate social responsibility and as part of the SMT Africa Group's core values of caring, daring and sharing.

"Education, especially, means a lot to SMT Ghana and the Volvo Group, and this is in line with our values of Caring and Sharing where we want to support schools for the students to continue to grow and learn, particularly towards those that won't have the same chances as everybody else."

Mrs Nora Naaso, Headmistress of the Savelugu School for the Deaf, was thankful to SMT Ghana for the donation and the training as well.

Mrs Hilda Peasah, Marketing and Communication Director of SMT Ghana, urged the students to take their studies and road safety seriously.