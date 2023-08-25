Ghana: SMT Ghana Committed to Investing More in CSR

24 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Buses, and Volvo Penta in Ghana, has pledged its commitment to supporting schools throughout the country, especially those located in communities within its operational areas.

The company has donated books and mathematical sets to the Savelugu School for the Deaf located in the Northern Region.

As part of the visit, SMT Ghana also held a Volvo Truck traffic safety course dubbed 'Stop, Look and Wave' for the school children, a global initiative by the Volvo Group that seeks to give children the world over the opportunity to have a better understanding of how trucks operate and safety rules when encountering one.

Presenting the items, Mr Alex Dutamby, Managing Director of SMT Ghana, expressed the company's dedication and pride in giving back to society, especially the most vulnerable, as part of its corporate social responsibility and as part of the SMT Africa Group's core values of caring, daring and sharing.

"Education, especially, means a lot to SMT Ghana and the Volvo Group, and this is in line with our values of Caring and Sharing where we want to support schools for the students to continue to grow and learn, particularly towards those that won't have the same chances as everybody else."

Mrs Nora Naaso, Headmistress of the Savelugu School for the Deaf, was thankful to SMT Ghana for the donation and the training as well.

Mrs Hilda Peasah, Marketing and Communication Director of SMT Ghana, urged the students to take their studies and road safety seriously.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.