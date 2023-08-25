Ghana: Four Clubs Battle for Nsenkyire Cup 2023

24 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Four Premier League clubs will battle for honours at the third edition of the Nsenkyire Cup, which to be held at the Nsenkyire Complex in Samreboi from September 1-3.

Berekum Chelsea, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC will join host, FC Samartex 1996, for the four-club pre-season tournament to prepare for the upcoming betPawa Ghana Premier League, scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 15.

The all-play-all tournament is seen as an exciting opportunity for the coaches of the participating clubs to test the readiness of their squads for the league, while fans will also have the chance to see new additions to their clubs.

Deputy Communications Director of FC Samartex 1996, Kaakyire Kofi Badu, told the Times Sports that all four clubs, currently holding pre-season camping in different parts of the country, have confirmed participation, with the coaches looking forward to the tournament.

"We have been hosting this tournament since our Division One League days. It really helped the various teams that participated and it's the reason why we want to keep up with the tradition."

He said the club would use the opportunity to introduce their new players to the public before the tournament kicks off.

At stake are trophy and medals for the winner and runner-ups as well as cash prizes.

Also, all participating teams he noted, will receive an appearance fee from the organisers.

The opening match will see FC Samartex 1996 take on Nsoatreman FC on September 1, while Berekum Chelsea face Legon Cities in the other match of the day.

