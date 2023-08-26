Liberia: Health Worker Charged With Statutory Rape

Maryland County — A health worker, 39-year-old Sylvester C. Wesseh, has been incarcerated for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old minor in Harper, Maryland County, Southeast Liberia.

On Thursday, August 17, parents of the minor alerted the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police in Harper that their daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect.

She was immediately rushed to the J. J. Dossen Hospital in Harper, where health authorities conducted examination and confirmed that the minor was three months, and 2 days pregnant.

Narrating the entire ordeal to the head of the woman and children protection section of the Liberia National Police, the minor said months back during the evening hours, while she and her brother only identified as Diamond had gone to buy mosquito coil, they saw Suspect Sylvester C. Wesseh coming from the bathroom and he allegedly called them.

She continues that while the both of them were talking, Diamond left and the suspect went in his house, but later came outside and called her closed to himself in his room despite resisting sexually abused her.

Following the explanation, the suspect was accorded his legal rights to be represented by a lawyer, but admitted to the allegation made against him.

Based upon the facts established, Suspect Wesseh was charged with the crime of statutory rape and forwarded to the Harper City Magisterial Court for pretrial and later reminded at the Harper Central Prison, pending court trial during the November Term of Court.

The women and children protection section of the Liberia National Police headed by regional commander, Chief Inspector Leona Gaye-Kangar, is committed to ensuring that the rights of every Liberian is protected especially, women and children.

The suspect is a health educator at the James Jenkins Dossen Memorial Hospital.

The victim was asked to constantly visit the hospital for further examination and medication.

The women and children protection section pointed out that the crime is in violation of Section 14.70 of the Revised Rape Law of Liberia which states that a person who has sexual intercourse with another (Male or Female) has committed rape if; (a)| He intentionally penetrates the Vagina, Anus, Mouth or any other opening of another person (Male or female) with his penis without the victim's consent.

Meanwhile, the Independent Commission on Human Rights, Monitor in the county, Boniface Nyemah, has frowned at the inhumane act and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice for both the minor and the perpetrator.

