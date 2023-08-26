Liberia: Letter to God - Lord, De People Say Sodjar Talk for Himself-No Free Ride

column

Dear Father:

Hmm, our people ready this year ooh. They say no more free ride. Every sodjar mon fight for himself. Da thin weh they can do to go stand behind brabee for people to vote for them-it na fini!

Tell me something my son!

Oh, Father, you na hear de orlor day. Aya, our people in Bomi told de Footballer da they were na there for da mean man, so he mon na waste him time talking to them to vote for him.

They told Country Giant that they were only there because of him and not for that mean man who chopped Chief for 9 years and foko he na do for them.

But de Country Giant sef ya, loka de kina people da want to ride on him. How de man wor able to win him first nine year sef, people still wondering.

Da one, da complete lesson for Country Giant. He mon stop roaming around de place with these excess baggage who abused their people trust. They are only around him now because they feel he can rescue their political boat from capsizing.

Bor da one da lie. De people from Bomi fini showing everybody de light. If you think you will stand behind de Country Giant so de people can feel sorry for you to put you back, you on you own. Da OYO.

How can you be at de Traditional Council for nine years and foko you na do for your people. By de time they say voting time na come, you jumped behind de Footballer even though you na from him camp oo, bor you want ride on de man.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All lor yor mon hear it oo. No more free ride. Every monkey mon tot him own tail in this orlor election here. If you been in de House and been thinking da you na owe de people who voted for you anything, da time na we will all know who de boss be.

Da orlor chief, I heard he left him District to move to another district after the people took him from de ghetto to make him chief. He left them and moved to another district to build mansion. Na he wan de people to put him back.

Can you imagine da Father! And da de one de Country Giant mon lee him owner campaign to go campaign with? In fact, de moment de people see de Country Giant with him sef, da problem for de Country Giant.

People mon know da we de villagers are not fool. They say you can fool some people some time, bor you can't fool all de people all de time.

In fact, if da me be de Country Giant, none of them will put my picture side them, because identifying with them mean, me myself I have failed.

Can you imagine, somer them na make 9 years, 12 years and 18 years and nothin they na do for their people and they wan to come na and geh another free ride-lalal.

Our people na stupid here. They know wah they wan. You can't chop chief job for all those years, you na do anything for yor people and you wan come say what-you will balance.

Ehn yor say dog da cat? You will see. All lor yor will balance.