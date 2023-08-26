Liberia: We Choose You, Not Him

-Bomi citizens reject Sen. Saytumah

Despite President George Mannrh Weah's plea to the people of Bomi County to reelect incumbent Senator Morris Saytumah, electorates in the county are resolved to kick the Senator out of the Liberian Senate come October for his poor performance.

Having already served two 9-year terms in the Senate with virtually no impact on the citizen' life, Saytumah is seeking a third term, but he seems to have lost favor with the electorate, who have drawn a red line despite plea from the President.

He joined the campaign rally of President Weah and his entourage Tuesday, August 22 in the county, using the President to campaign for him in what many say is shameless move of a man, who, in spite of serving Bomi for 18 years, cannot face his own people, but to pass under the arm of the President.

Sen. Saytumah is seeking re-election, but he faces huge tasks against former Speaker Alex Tyler. Mr. Tyler is an ex-member of President Weah's ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Tyler and his Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) supported Weah's 2017 presidential bid after a political marriage with the CDC, but he broke political alliance with the regime sometime this year.

However, during the rally in Bomi, President Weah passionately appealed to the citizens of Bomi to vote for Saytumah and CDC candidates to calibrate the development of the country because he (Weah) wants to leave a legacy.

President Weah noted that since no CDC candidate is contesting in Bomi, the electorate she reelect Sen. Saytumah, who he described as his father, for another nine years.

The President revealed that Saytumah supported him when he was serving in the Liberian Senate for Montserrado.

But his plea was overwhelmingly rejected by the citizens, as they booed Senator Saytumah, preventing him from speaking at the rally.

In an apparent defiant posture, the electorate continued booing the incumbent senator with some maintaining that their gathering was only to show support and respect for President Weah, not Saytumah.

Hundreds of potential voters chanted and booed the Bomi Senator as he mounted the podium to make a brief remark.

But he was denied, despite President Weah and Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe's passionate plea with the electorate.

"Boo, boo, boo, boo. No, no, we don't need Saytumah! Go!" the residents chanted.

The incumbent lawmaker has spent nine years in the Senate. He is seeking re-election with critics saying he has failed to impact the lives of the citizens.

But Saytumah, openly pleaded with the citizens, promising to work assiduously in their interest, if reelected.

He urged them to remain calm and exercise their constitutional rights at the ballot box.

Sen. Saytumah: "These things happen in politics, I'm not surprised that you would reject me."

"This... gives the courage to do more, if I want to become a senator and run for any other position, but I openly apologize. Thank you ya," he said.

A former member of the opposition Unity Party (UP), Saytumah is supporting President Weah's reelection bid. Editing by Jonathan Browne