Rwanda: Kagame Joins Nigerian Governors in Kigali for Their Leadership Retreat

President Paul Kagame on August 26, graced the three-day executive retreat that has brought together Nigerian state governors.

The retreat, organized by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), brought together 19 Nigerian State Governors and focuses on key challenges and opportunities facing African nations in a rapidly changing world.

This gathering started on Friday and it is expected to come to an end on Sunday, August 27.

According to a tweet posted by President Kagame's office, he addressed the governors and participated in an interactive session on "Leadership in Shaping the Future of Pan-Africanism and Integration in a Changing World."

This evening at the Kigali Convention Centre, President Kagame attended the Nigerian Governors' Executive Leadership Retreat, organized by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and UNDP. President Kagame delivered remarks and participated in an interactive session on "Leadership in Shaping the Future of Pan-Africanism and Integration in a Changing World."

The retreat has a line up of topics such as digital and socio-economic transformation, local revenue generation, managing diversity, social cohesion, urbanization, and climate change.

It serves as a platform for Nigerian governors to engage in experiential learning, collaborative exploration, and knowledge exchange with established leaders. It also aims to build a supportive network for Nigeria's transformative journey.

Among the attendants is Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna State who shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, expressing his anticipation for discussions with global investors and the potential for Kaduna State to become a prime investment destination.

During the retreat, members of the Nigeria Governors Forum also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi where they paid tribute to the over 250,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who are interred at this memorial.