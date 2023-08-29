South Africa: Millions Due to Disabled Children - But Where Did The Money Go? - South African News Briefs - August 29, 2023

Cape Town —

Millions Due to Severely Disabled Children - Legal Practice Council Investigating 14 Lawyers

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is investigating 14 lawyers over their management of multimillion-rand settlements which should have been paid to children who were left severely disabled by state negligence, News24 says in an exclusive report. The council wants the lawyers to explain what happened to the money. LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said the council was probing Eastern Cape health department complaints that the lawyers in question had failed to meet court deadlines to set up trusts to manage the millions paid out to severely disabled claimants in major medical negligence claims. Letebele told News24 that the investigation into the 14 laywers related to failure by practitioners to establish trusts within the timeframes stipulated in the court orders. Such trusts are designed to ensure children left severely disabled because of state medical negligence receive proper care for the rest of their lives.

Late Limpopo Tycoon's Sister Seeks Urgent Exhumation of his Body

The sister of late Limpopo tycoon Theo Mphosi is seeking the urgent exhumation of his body so that a second autopsy, including toxicology testing, can establish what exactly caused his death, News24 reports. Mphosi - the highly successful head of his family's Rheinland group of companies and a father of five - died suddenly on June 5, 2022. Businesswoman Moditswi Cindrella Ramokoto wrote in papers filed at the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Monday that "every day that my late brother's body is not exhumed, and a forensic investigation is not [carried out], prejudices the ability to reliably ascertain the true cause of his death and to bring justice and closure to his loved ones".

Nandipha Magudumana to Apply for Bail

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Nandipha Magudumana, who is in custody for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison, is to apply for bail. NPA Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told TimesLIVE that Magudumana had brought a bail application. "It will be heard in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. The application is set for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday," Shuping said. Magudumana's legal team had opted to halt her bail application shortly after it started in May, saying it was "due to unforeseen reasons".

More South African news