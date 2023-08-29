Liberia: Justice Minister Warns Against Militant Dress Codes

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of Liberia, Cllr. Musa Dean, warns political parties in the country to tell their members to modify their militant dress codes at rallies.

Speaking on Friday, August 25, during the Women Peace Builders Inter-Generational Dialogue at Monrovia City Hall, Minister Dean described party militant uniforms and actions as symbolic of extreme militancy that could undermine integrity of free, fair elections.

"We need to communicate to them that their actions are not beneficial to us. While they may believe their behavior supports their party's agenda, it isn't benefiting the country, instead, it is eroding the foundation of our opportunities and progress", he says.

At the same time, he highlights presence of threats involving organized cases of violence being carried out by party militants, aiming at disrupting the upcoming Presidential and Representative Elections in October.

He says government will be watchful and vigilant, not wanting to be led into using equal force to counter acts that will prove threatening to the electoral process.

"As a government, we possess the capacity to respond with equal force. However, our intention is to ensure a peaceful and democratic process. We remain vigilant and watchful, aiming to avoid resorting to equal force in response to actions that could jeopardize the progress of this process", Minister Dean notes.

The Attorney General at the same time calls on all Liberian women to empower one another in the belief that these instances are isolated cases that will not impart outcome of a peaceful election.

He cautions that there are challenges ahead, both in the current situation and moving towards the electoral process, especially with issues that have to do with at-risk youth.

The minister recounts that during a visit to the Monrovia prison center, he came across a girl, who was in juvenile detention for taking the life of a fourteen-year-old boy. Likewise, he shared that in his neighborhood a few years back, a twelve-year-old boy took the life of a fifteen-year-old boy, adding these kids claim self-defense when questioned about their actions

"We need to reach a point where we can assure them that they don't have to resort to defending themselves because their protection is better served by the authority of Liberia. It's a message that needs to be instilled in them."

Cllr. Dean urges all Liberians to demand accountability from their leaders and to eradicate a prevailing culture of impunity.

However, he emphasizes that this effort begins with reforming the criminal justice system, which includes the police, courts, and correctional centers. "It's a challenge that requires the participation of all segments of society, including women", the Attorney-General concludes. Editing by Jonathan Browne