Liberia: Ellen Wants Liberia's Peace Sealed

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says continuity and preservation of peace in Liberia heavily rely on women of Liberia walking the path of their predecessors and honoring their sacrifices that brought the country to its current state.

Madam Sirleaf underscores a need for Liberian women to celebrate and emulate women leaders of the country such as Leymah Gbowee, Joweal, Aisatu, Bendu, Hawa, and the late Mary Brownell, who she notes, unwaveringly endured all conditions, offering daily prayers for Liberia's enduring peace.

She made the call on Friday, August 25, in Monrovia when a women's group, Women Peace Builders, organized an inter-generational dialogue to share insights, reflections, and experiences on building and sustaining peace here, especially, as Liberians go to elections in October.

Ms Sirleaf, the first woman elected president in Africa, highlights that for Liberia to experience a peaceful election in October, there's a need for something to "seal this peace." She served as President of Liberia, between 2006 and 2018.

"You don't exercise right, you exercise responsibility. We should also acknowledge that right is a choice; we have the right to issue a statement because it's a right given by the Constitution, so we say to all of you, go and do the right thing."

"It's incredibly important, truthful, and meaningful, as they shaped it into what it is today. Now, it's up to us; today is just an event," Madam Sirleaf reminds.

UN Women's Country Representative to Liberia, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, applauds Liberian women for their significant achievements over the past two decades.

"Their collective efforts demonstrated that women could accelerate a country's journey towards peace. While acknowledging that the peace agreement might have eventually been signed, Liberian women's influence pushed warring factions to sign it when they did", she recollects.

Ms Lamptey continues that not long after November 2005, Liberian women made history again by electing Africa's first female President (Ellen Johnson Sirleaf), saying "This showcased the resilience of a woman of substance in leading a war-torn nation through the arduous process of recovery, peacebuilding, and development."

Highlighting Liberia's remarkable achievements, the UN women's country representative further recalls that in 2011, two Liberian women, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Madam Leymah Gbowee, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. "This solidified Liberia's status as the only African country with two women Nobel Peace laureates."

She praises the strength, pioneering spirit, and standard-setting role of Liberian women, and salutes all women peacebuilders, including those in memory, who contributed to Liberia's enduring peace.

Regarding the present context, she stresses the importance of commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Accra Peace Agreement in Monrovia and the ongoing election campaign.

Lamptey urges reflection on how Liberia's historical achievements can fuel women's leadership in sustaining hard-won peace, both before and after the elections.

Recognizing the value of intergenerational exchange, she highlights the role of young and emerging women peacebuilders in maintaining Liberia's peace.

At the same time, the UN Women's Country Rep. warmly lauds participants for their contribution to the event, especially partners, including Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace, former President Sirleaf, ECOWAS, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Embassy of Sweden, and Embassy of Ireland, panelists, and moderators for their efforts in organizing a successful dialogue. Editing by Jonathan Browne