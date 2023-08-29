Nigeria: Nembe Killings - Bayelsa Reps Caucus Asks Tinubu to Set Up Panel of Inquiry

Some persons were reportedly killed in Nembe following attacks on the community on 15 August.

The Bayelsa State Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The caucus, during a press briefing at the National Assembly on Monday, said the latest killings and maiming of innocent citizens in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government are politically motivated.

Some persons were reportedly killed in Nembe following attacks on the community on 15 August.

Marie Ebikake (PDP, Bayelsa), who spoke on behalf of the caucus, said the president should commission a panel of inquiry to investigate the alleged involvement of the Nigeria Police Force.

She said, "We want to in the strongest terms condemn the killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa state acting on the behest of individuals bent on destroying the existing peace.

"We want to use this opportunity to call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency empanel a high-powered commission of inquiry on the immediate and remote causes including the role of the Nigeria Police, particularly the SWAT department, their source of funding and other individuals who played roles in the armed invasion to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the wrath of the law."

She said some youths of Nembe are currently in detention in Abuja after they were arrested by the police following a raid on the community.

The lawmaker said the police officers who carried out the raid disregarded the governor of the state who is the chief security officer.

She also urged the families of the victims to remain calm while relevant authorities are allowed to investigate the incident.

"We also want to use this medium to appeal to families of those killed in the unfortunate incident to please remain calm and allow peace to reign in the kingdom. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and call on all sons and daughters of Nembe to remain calm," she stated.

Other lawmakers at the briefing include: Agbedi Frederick, Rodney Ambaiowei and Obuku Oforji.