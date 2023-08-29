Nigeria: Tinubu's Economic Policies Creating Suffering for Nigerians - PDP

28 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The PDP said in the last two months, over 150 million Nigerians could no longer afford daily meals with families going to bed on empty stomachs.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, are impoverishing Nigerians.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ologunagba questioned the sensitivity of the government toward the wellbeing of Nigerians, especially on the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira.

He said that the policies had resulted in unbearable high cost of living, crippled the national productivity, crashed millions of businesses and sparked massive job losses with attendant escalated poverty, hunger, insecurity and hopelessness in the country.

"The situation has snowballed into a dangerous loss of investors' confidence with international companies exiting our nation and leaving millions of Nigerians stranded in the labour market.

"This has a crippling effect on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are the real drivers of our national economy," Mr Ologunagba said.

He said that in the last two months, over 150 million Nigerians could no longer afford daily meals with families going to bed on empty stomachs.

He faulted the government's palliatives on fuel subsidy removal, especially the distribution of an average of 1,200 bags of rice to Nigerians in each state of the country, saying these were inadequate.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.